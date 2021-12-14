Ohio State Schedules Season Opener Game For 2028

Ohio State football was originally scheduled to play Buffalo at home last fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the game.

According to Eleven Warriors though, the matchup between the Bulls and Buckeyes has been rescheduled. Ohio State will host Buffalo to open the 2028 season in the makeup game.

All three of the Buckeyes’ non-conference opponents that were unable to play OSU in 2020 are back on the schedule in the coming years. In addition to playing Buffalo in 2028, Ohio State will host Bowling Green in 2027 and has a new home-and-home scheduled with Oregon in 2032 and 2033.

In 2028, after opening up with Buffalo on September 2, the Buckeyes will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on Alabama on September 9.

Ohio State will host Buffalo in its first game of the 2028 season, making up for a previously scheduled game that was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020. https://t.co/oJ3ucyR32u — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 14, 2021

Ohio State has played Buffalo once before, in its 2013 season opener. The Buckeyes won 40-20, with Bulls pass rusher Khalil Mack bursting onto the scene and eventually into the top five of the NFL Draft.

Mack recorded 2.5 sacks and scored a defensive touchdown in a losing effort that day.