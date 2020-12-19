Cardale Jones Has Telling Comment On Ohio State’s Secondary

Ohio State is going to survive Northwestern’s upset bid, but the Buckeyes didn’t exactly look dominant doing so. One of the team’s strengths for years does not appear to be what it used to be.

Ohio State has been churning out elite defensive backs for years now, with many – Jeff Okudah, Damon Arnette, Denzel Ward, Malik Hooker, etc. – going in the first round of the NFL Draft. This year’s secondary, however, seems to be struggling a bit more.

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones took to Twitter during the Big Ten title game with some insight. He’s shocked that the Wildcats are throwing senior cornerback Shaun Wade’s way so much. Jones’ use of the word “supposedly” is quite telling.

Jones isn’t the only one noticing the issue.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen teams consistently attack one of OSU supposedly top DBs all year as I’ve seen this year….. — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 19, 2020

Speaking of falling draft stocks, Shaun Wade… woof. I think Wade can have a solid NFL career, but he has fallen far short of expectations. I don’t think he’s a CB who can be trusted on an island in man coverage, so he falls into a tier of CB that’s much easier to find — Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) December 19, 2020

3rd and 4 and Shaun Wade is playing 10 yards off. Then he's beat again on the curl. — Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) December 19, 2020

Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey has completed a good percentage of his pass attempts, but he hasn’t done much damage deep. He’s 24-of-37 for 224 yards with two interceptions.

Still, Ohio State’s shaky secondary could be an issue against an Alabama or a Clemson. The Buckeyes will likely be part of the four-team College Football Playoff when it’s announced Sunday afternoon.

Head coach Ryan Day will have two weeks to sort through the team’s issues on defense. We’ll see what he can do.