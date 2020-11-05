Ohio State Sends Message To J.T. Barrett Before His Game Tonight

Ohio State football fans still have to wait three more days until they can watch their team take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, but they’ll have the chance to watch one of the program’s best players ever later tonight.

Former Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett has found a new home – professionally speaking – as he’s currently a member of The Spring League. It was announced back in October that he’ll play for the Alphas.

Barrett bounced around the NFL for a couple of years, spending time with the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. He’s looking for an opportunity to showcase his skills, which is exactly why he’s playing in The Spring League.

Though he didn’t look sharp in his debut with the Alphas, there are still plenty of Ohio State fans remaining in Barrett’s corner. In fact, the Buckeyes sent a heartwarming message to their former quarterback just moments ago.

“Best of luck JT,” Ohio State’s official account wrote on Twitter. “We’ll be watching!”

During his four-year career at Ohio State, Barrett threw for 9,434 yards and 104 touchdowns. He won a national championship with the team back in 2016 and earned All-Big Ten honors three times. Arguably the coolest achievement from Barrett’s career is that he passed Drew Brees for most career offensive yards.

We’ll see if Barrett can bounce back from his subpar Week 1 performance with a steady outing tonight.

Kickoff between the Alphas and Conquerors is at 10 p.m. ET on FS1.