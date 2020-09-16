The Spun

Shaun Wade’s Father Reportedly Provides Update On Son’s Status

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade sacks the quarterback.COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 7: Quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats is stripped of the ball by Shaun Wade #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes as he attempts to pass in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade recently announced he was opting out of the 2020 season. Now that the Big Ten is officially playing, could he change his mind?

After the Big Ten announced in August it was postponing fall sports, Wade’s father Randy became an outspoken advocate for the conference to reverse course. Because of that, many were surprised that his son ultimately opted out, even though Wade is regarded as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick.

“As of today My wife & I wanted Shaun not to declare,” Randy Wade wrote Tuesday on Twitter, explaining his son’s reasoning. “Shaun didn’t opt out there is no season. He declared because of B1G circus & it was the best thing for him.”

This afternoon, following the Big Ten’s decision to begin play in late-October, Randy Wade said his son is now considering playing this season but has not made a final decision.

This news should get Ohio State fans percolating. If Wade and star offensive lineman Wyatt Davis change their minds and play this fall, it would only make the Buckeyes more formidable.

In 13 games in 2019, Wade recorded 26 tackles (four for loss), two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

With Jeffrey Okudah and Damon Arnette now in the NFL, he was expected to be Ohio State’s No. 1 cornerback this year.


