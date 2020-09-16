Shaun Wade’s Father Reportedly Provides Update On Son’s Status

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade recently announced he was opting out of the 2020 season. Now that the Big Ten is officially playing, could he change his mind?

After the Big Ten announced in August it was postponing fall sports, Wade’s father Randy became an outspoken advocate for the conference to reverse course. Because of that, many were surprised that his son ultimately opted out, even though Wade is regarded as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick.

“As of today My wife & I wanted Shaun not to declare,” Randy Wade wrote Tuesday on Twitter, explaining his son’s reasoning. “Shaun didn’t opt out there is no season. He declared because of B1G circus & it was the best thing for him.”

This afternoon, following the Big Ten’s decision to begin play in late-October, Randy Wade said his son is now considering playing this season but has not made a final decision.

Randy Wade, father of Ohio State corner Shaun Wade, said Shaun has thought about coming back to play this season. He has not made a decision yet, but is considering it. Shaun recently declared for the draft before the Big Ten’s decision to bring the season back. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) September 16, 2020

This news should get Ohio State fans percolating. If Wade and star offensive lineman Wyatt Davis change their minds and play this fall, it would only make the Buckeyes more formidable.

In 13 games in 2019, Wade recorded 26 tackles (four for loss), two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

With Jeffrey Okudah and Damon Arnette now in the NFL, he was expected to be Ohio State’s No. 1 cornerback this year.