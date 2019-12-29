Video: Ohio State Player Ejected After Controversial Targeting Call

On Saturday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes showed why they were the No. 2 team in nation with an impressive first half performance against No. 3 Clemson.

The Tigers entered as a slight favorite, but the Buckeyes are showing it should be them that was favored coming in.

Ohio State jumped out to a 16-0 lead and could easily have been up 28-0.

Things got worse for the Tigers when star quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a nasty hit near the end of the second quarter. On a short third down, Lawrence dropped back to pass for the first down.

He was wrecked by two Ohio State defensive players and appeared to be hurt on the play. One of the players who hit Lawrence, Shaun Wade, was ejected from the game on a very controversial targeting call.

Wade dipped his helmet, hitting Lawrence right in the head.

Here’s the play.

Trevor Lawrence was slow to get up after this hit from Shaun Wade and Chase Young. Wade was called for targeting and ejected. #CFBPlayoff

After laying on the ground for a brief moment, he jogged off to the sideline. Lawrence was forced to come off the field for a play, but then returned to the game.

It’s a good sign for the Tigers, who desperately need Lawrence if they want to keep pace with the Buckeyes.

As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes will be without Wade, who was ejected from the contest. Clemson took advantage of his absence with a touchdown to cut Ohio State’s lead to 16-7.