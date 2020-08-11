Ohio State Staffer Has 1-Word Message For The Big Ten

Naturally, there are many people who are not happy with the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the 2020 college football season.

Players and coaches in the conference are upset, and fans are frustrated with Big Ten leadership. Even if the decision was made with the safety of players and coaches in mind, emotions are still raw and the sting of no football this fall is real.

Ohio State Assistant AD for Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, who spearheads the program’s recruiting efforts, shared his thoughts on Twitter in the moments following the Big Ten announcement. He shared screenshots of reports citing medical experts from the ACC and SEC saying it was safe to play.

Overall, Pantoni summed his feelings up with one word.

“Embarrassing!!!” he wrote.

Again, the Big Ten made what it felt was the best decision based on the health of athletes and coaches. But we can’t blame Pantoni or any players for feeling angry and hurt right now.

Ohio State in particular has to feel a sense of being robbed. The Buckeyes were expected to be one of the top teams in the country again this year and have a shot to compete for a national championship.

Now, that has been taken away.