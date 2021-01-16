Ohio State Star Announces He’s Coming Back For Another Season

Ohio State is expecting to lose a handful of starters this offseason to the NFL Draft, but at least one impact player will be returning for the 2021 season.

Moments ago, Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford announced that he’s using his additional year of eligibility to return to school.

“For the last four years I have been so close to lift up that trophy but came up so short,” Munford wrote. “We have to look into the future. With that being said I am coming back for another year to achieve my goal and getting my degree that I have promise my family and my self that I will get my degree before I leave.”

This is a huge boost to Ohio State’s offensive line, as Munford will most likely remain at left tackle.

Here’s the full statement from Munford:

I am finishing what I started!! Time to go back to work‼️ pic.twitter.com/8dRDEPh9GH — Thayer Munford Jr (@TMunford75) January 16, 2021

The Buckeyes were a win away from ending the 2020 season on top. Clearly this past Monday’s result didn’t sit well with Munford, who wants to finish his collegiate career with a national championship.

Munford is an All-Big Ten offensive tackle and has appeared in 46 games over the course of his career.

Even though Ohio State will have Munford on its roster for next season, the offense is expected to lose Justin Fields, Chris Olave and Trey Sermon. It’ll be up to Ryan Day to reload on talent, while keeping his program at an elite level.