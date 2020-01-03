Ohio State Star Chase Young Officially Announces NFL Draft Decision

It’s official: Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young is NFL-bound. The decision all Buckeye fans were waiting for finally came on Friday afternoon as Young took to social media to make the announcement.

It’s not a surprising decision. Young entered the season as a potential top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL draft and did nothing to hurt that assumption heading into April. In fact, Young helped his draft stock by setting a school record with 16.5 sacks.

He tormented Big Ten offensive lines and quarterbacks all year and now has the potential to become the No. 2 overall pick in the draft – if the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow like everyone thinks will happen.

“After an amazing three years at Ohio State, it’s time for me to begin the next chapter. I’m excited to finally announce my declaration for the 2020 NFL draft,” Young announced on Twitter.

Young capped off a terrific 2019 season in New York as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He won nearly every Defensive Player of the Year award, including the Bednarik and Nagurski Awards.

Most NFL analysts suggest the Washington Redskins will make Young the No. 2 pick in the draft.

Ohio State continually produces top edge-rushing talent and Young might be the best of the bunch.