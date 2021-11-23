On Tuesday, the finalists for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award were announced. Surprisingly, none of Ohio State’s wide receivers made the cut.

The three finalists for this year’s Biletnikoff Award are Jordan Addison from Pitt, David Bell from Purdue, and Jameson Williams from Alabama.

Once the finalists were revealed, Ohio State wideout Chris Olave went on social media to share his thoughts on the news. It’s very evident that he’s rooting for Williams, who used to be his teammate at Ohio State, to win the award.

“Proud of you we been talked bout this go get that,” Olave tweeted at Williams.

It’s pretty awesome that Olave and Williams still have a strong bond despite the latter’s departure from Ohio State.

Williams left Ohio State because he wasn’t sure what his role would look like in Ryan Day’s offense. So far, it seems like he made the right move.

In his first year as a starter for Alabama, Williams has 59 catches for 1,218 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was dominant this past Saturday against Arkansas, hauling in eight passes for 190 yards and three scores.

Ohio State’s offense, meanwhile, is moving the ball just fine without Williams. That’s because its receiving corps still features Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson.