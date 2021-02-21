Ohio State Star Had Message For Michigan After Today’s Loss

The Michigan Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes on the hardwood today, winning 92-87 at Value City Arena in Columbus.

Five different Wolverines had double-digit points while Hunter Dickson led them with 22. Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. led both teams with 30 points, but it wasn’t enough in the high-scoring affair.

After the game, Washington had a message for the rival Wolverines. He pledged that the Buckeyes and Wolverines would meet again.

“We’ll definitely see them again,” he said, per Colin Hass-Hill. But that won’t be in the regular season.

The earlier the two sides can meet again will be in the Big Ten Tournament. Failing that, perhaps their paths will cross in the NCAA Tournament.

It’s been a while since we last saw Michigan and Ohio State play each other in a big tournament. They’ve met seven times in the Big Ten Tournament since 1999.

But meeting one another in the NCAA Tournament is a slightly rarer matchup. At the 1992 NCAA Tournament, the Fab Five beat Michigan 75-71 in the Elite Eight en route to a national title game appearance.

It would be pretty cool to see Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, a member of that legendary team, to get a chance to beat the Wolverines’ arch-rival on the biggest stage.

Will we see Ohio State and Michigan play each other again this season, or will the matchup be a one-and-done?