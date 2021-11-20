Ohio State Star Has Bold Prediction For Michigan State Game

Ohio State star defensive lineman Haskell Garrett made a bold promise to Buckeyes fans ahead of the Michigan State game on Saturday.

The No. 4 Buckeyes host the No. 7 Spartans in Columbus this afternoon. It’s expected to be one of the best games of the season, and obviously brings high stakes with it.

Ahead of Saturday’s Big Ten clash, Garrett spoke to Ohio State fans at the OSU Skull Session. He had one bold promise: Ohio State is going to “whoop their a**.”

The trash talking has already commenced. We’ll find out soon whether or not the Buckeyes can live up to their promises.

“One thing we’re gonna guarantee you is we’re gonna go out there and we’re gonna whoop their ass.” Haskell Garrett at Ohio State Skull Session: pic.twitter.com/jTCGLcNpnn — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) November 20, 2021

Ohio State has no room for error the rest of this season. Another loss and the Buckeyes will be out of the playoff race.

Ryan Day explained on Saturday that his team has improved each week since the early-season loss to now No. 3 Oregon.

“I think we’re a much different team,” said Day, via Saturday Tradition. “We were so inexperienced coming into the season, we’ve been through a lot this year. I think about the seniors who are playing their last game (in the Shoe), they’ve been through a lot the last 4 years. I think a combination of the experience and the youth has come together. It’s not about being the best team, it’s about playing the best today. And that’s what the focus has gotta be.”

Catch No. 4 Ohio State battle No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus right now on ABC. Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler are on the call.