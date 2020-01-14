Ohio State Star Reacts To Clemson Player’s Ejection

LSU and Clemson are locked in a tight battle late in the third quarter. Clemson jumped out to an early 17-7 lead before LSU fought all the way back, taking a 28-17 lead into the half.

Trevor Lawrence and company responded with a touchdown of its own early in the third quarter. After a touchdown and a two-point conversion, Clemson cut LSU’s lead to just three points.

Joe Burrow, who took a nasty shot to the ribs at the end of the first half, showed his toughness, leading LSU right back down the field. Unfortunately for Clemson, a targeting call on linebacker James Skalski cost the Tigers one of their top defensive players.

Burrow and the Tigers went on to score on the very next play after Skalski was ejected from the game.

An Ohio State player didn’t feel bad for Skalski or Clemson. Star corner Jeff Okudah gave this reaction on Twitter.

Okudah remembers what happened when Ohio State played Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Fellow corner Shaun Wade was ejected for targeting when he hit Trevor Lawrence.

No one from Ohio State will feel bad for Clemson tonight.

Meanwhile, LSU holds a 35-25 lead with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.