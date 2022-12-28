Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: A general view of Ohio Stadium prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer.

Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.

“Yeah. 100 percent. We feel like it’s always been Ohio against the world,” Sawyer said, via Saturday Down South. “We feel like that’s never going to change. So throughout this whole month of bowl prep, our defense has been playing very pissed off in practice, I think the whole team as a whole has been. And I think that’s where we need to be. And like I said, we’re just really focused and really eager to get back on the field Saturday night.”

Ohio State's defense will have its work cut out for it against undefeated Georgia. The top-ranked Bulldogs are averaging 39.2 points per game; they scored 50 points against LSU in the SEC Championship Game, 49 in a season-opening win over Oregon, 48 against South Carolina and 42 against Auburn and Florida.

If the Buckeyes can get past Georgia, a potential rematch with Michigan awaits. The Wolverines will take on TCU in the other national semifinal on Saturday.

Ohio State-Georgia will kick off in the Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.