Ohio State Star Shaun Wade Announces NFL Draft Decision

Following a rocky 2020 season, Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade needed to make one of the biggest decisions of his football career. The 22-year-old had to determine if he would return to the Buckeyes for another year or opt for the 2021 NFL Draft.

On Friday, Wade made his decision. He’s headed to the pros.

Wade declared for the 2021 NFL Draft via his Instagram on Friday morning, announcing that he will forego the remainder of his college career in Columbus.

“Despite all the challenges we’ve faced over the past year, I am thankful and blessed that I had the opportunity to compete in the 2020 season with my teammates. For that, I will be forever thankful. This 2020 season has been extremely vigilant and made realize the work I need to put forth in my upcoming endeavors.”

“After much prayer and careful consideration, I have decided to forgo any remaining eligibility that I have an declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Wade will head to the NFL Draft this April as a late first-round to early second-round prospect. In the shortened 2020 season, he tallied 34 total tackles and two interceptions as Ohio State went to the national title game.

However, Wade labored at times throughout the year. After spending his first few seasons in Columbus in the slot, head coach Ryan Day moved him to the outside corner position in 2020. When lined up against Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith in the National Championship, Wade struggled, to say the least.

But prior to the College Football Playoff, Wade earned a consensus All-American nod, overall impressing during his time at Ohio State. He thanked the Buckeyes faithful for his time in Columbus as he looks towards the pros.

“To Buckeye Nation – thank you! Thank you for the support, the love, the cheers, and the opportunity to play the sport I love for the best fans in the country. The memories I’ve made during my time as a Buckeye will last a lifetime because of all of you. I will forever bleed scarlet and gray. On the next level, I will make you all proud of me. #GoBuckeyes.”

Time will tell where Wade ends up and if he can succeed at the NFL level.