On Friday afternoon, No. 15 seed Oral Roberts shocked the nation with an impressive win over No. 2 seed Ohio State.

Oral Roberts made the NCAA Tournament after winning the Summit League – after entering the tournament as the No. 4 seed. Entering the NCAA Tournament, KenPom had the Golden Eagles ranked as the eighth-worst team in the field.

Ohio State was seventh in the rankings and entered as a 15.5-point favorite. But that’s why they play the games. Oral Roberts was the better team on Friday, holding on for a 75-72 win in overtime.

Several hours after the game, Ohio State star E.J. Liddell took to Twitter with a series of messages he received following the upset loss. The messages were from “fans” who verbally assaulted the Buckeyes big man.

The messages range from straight up insults to threats of violence, both wishing death on the Ohio State star.

“Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human,” Liddell said on the post.

Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human. pic.twitter.com/djXzhSH0q8 — E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) March 20, 2021

Liddell went on to say he has nothing but love for Ohio State fans. However, he knows he’s never done anything that would make those comments necessary in any fashion.

“Comments don’t get to me but I just wanna know why,” he said. “I’ve never done anything to anyone in my life to be approached like this. This is not me saying anything negative about Ohio State fans. I love you all dearly and I’ve felt nothing but appreciated since the first day I stepped on campus.”

Liddell was easily the best player on the floor for Ohio State on Friday, leading the team in points, rebounds and assists.

Going after a player following a loss is asinine. Going after the player who single-handedly kept his team in the game is just downright stupid.