Ohio State Star Who Opted Out Reveals Terms For Coming Back

Shaun Wade appears to be having second thoughts about opting out of the 2020 college football season earlier this week.

But while Wade had some good reasons for opting out, the Big Ten’s decision to bring the season back is giving him equally good reasons to come back. In a recent interview, Wade revealed that there were ways he could be enticed to return.

Speaking to Ian Fitzsimmons on ESPN Radio, Wade said that he might come back if he felt that the safety protocols are “tip top”. He explained that he’s interested in another national championship run.

Per Fitzsimmons, the new protocols being implemented under the Big Ten’s return are pretty much “tip top”. That bodes well for seeing Shaun Wade come back.

The All American safety from @OhioStateFB – @shaunwade24 told us last night on @ESPNRadio if the safety protocol is tip top he might come back to try for another run with his guys to win the Natty. I’d say these protocols are tip top. — Ian Fitzsimmons (@Ianfitzespn) September 16, 2020

Shaun Wade has appeared in 24 games for Ohio State since his freshman season. He has recorded 57 tackles, 14 passes defended, two sacks, four interceptions and three forced fumbles in his young career. For his efforts in 2019, he earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors.

But Wade clearly had a lot of concerns and issues over how things were playing out in the Big Ten. Now that they’ve agreed to start the season, it might be a perfect time for him to come back.

Ohio State now has a little over a month to fully prepare for the 2020 season. That should be enough time for the circus to settle down.

Will Shaun Wade join the Buckeyes for their 2020 campaign?