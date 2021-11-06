Report: Ohio State Star WR Not Playing Today vs. Nebraska

Ohio State will have to take on Nebraska this Saturday afternoon without one of its best players. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is listed as unavailable for this upcoming game.

The injury report for Ohio State didn’t reveal why Wilson will miss this Saturday’s game against Nebraska. Nonetheless, this is a huge blow to the Buckeyes’ offense.

Wilson has been excellent so far this season, hauling in 43 passes for 687 yards and six touchdowns. He is widely considered a first-round prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ohio State star WR Garrett Wilson is sidelined and will not play today vs Nebraska. #BigNoonKickoff — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 6, 2021

Even though Ohio State will be without Wilson this afternoon, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is confident the other wide receivers on Ryan Day’s roster will step up against Nebraska.

“The Buckeyes are loaded at wideout,” Feldman tweeted. “Coaches there have been raving about Julian Fleming and freshmen Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. Each of them would be the featured guy at most programs. Expecting them to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Not only do the Buckeyes have young talent at wide receiver, they have a proven star in Chris Olave. He should be CJ Stroud’s top target this afternoon.

Kickoff for the Ohio State-Nebraska game is at 12 p.m. ET on FOX. The Buckeyes are currently 14.5-point favorites.