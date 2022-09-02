Ohio State Students Asked How They Think "True Freshman Running Back Lee Corso" Will Do This Season

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ESPN's College GameDay will be in Columbus this Saturday to preview an intriguing matchup between Notre Dane and Ohio State.

In honor of this weekend's top-five matchup, Ohio State basketball player Jimmy Sotos conducted interviews with students on campus. However, there's a catch to this video.

Soto asked students to share their thoughts on Ohio State's newest player, Lee Corso. Of course, Corso is not actually suiting up for the Buckeyes.

Nonetheless, the responses to Sotos' question were hilarious.

"He's gonna be straight," one fan responded.

"I got a lot of hope for this guy," another fan replied.

The final fan interviewed in the video didn't fall for this prank. They knew exactly who Lee Corso is.

Corso, 87, has been a crucial part of College GameDay since the show's inception in 1987.

We'd imagine Corso is fired up for this Saturday's game. After all, he has a lot of history with Brutus Buckeye.