Ohio State won’t play Michigan this weekend in what’s turned out to be the most disappointing cancelation of the 2020 season.

The Wolverines announced Tuesday afternoon they’ve experienced an increasing amount of positive tests. Michigan, as a result, had no other choice but to cancel the Ohio State game.

The Buckeyes now have an open Saturday this weekend. Several fans and analysts have an idea of what they should do with it: schedule No. 5 Texas A&M.

The Aggies aren’t playing this weekend, either. No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Texas A&M would not only be one of the most anticipated games of the season. It’d also serve as a playoff of sorts, filtering out the pretender and elevating the contender. These two teams need to make this happen.

OK guys. Let's think about this for a second. The current CFP No. 4 (Ohio State) and No. 5 (Texas A&M) teams are both available THIS WEEKEND! Make. It. Happen. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 8, 2020

Ohio State and Texas A&M, both now off this week, should play in a quasi-CFP quarterfinal Saturday. Meet in the middle. At the Liberty Bowl, where every big game should be played. pic.twitter.com/OHUjoxlP9s — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 8, 2020

Gimme Ohio State vs. Texas A&M this weekend. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 8, 2020

Texas A&M at Ohio State. Do it. Schedule it now. https://t.co/nsIzHNdVrC — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 8, 2020

IF there is one good thing about 2020 CFB season, it is the proof that a game can be scheduled on Wednesday — and that game can be awesome. Ohio State-Cincinnati?

Ohio State-Texas A&M? Take something truly awful and turn it into a viewership goldmine. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 8, 2020

This needs to happen, but there’s one major roadblock in the way.

The Big Ten has made it clear no team will be allowed to play a non-conference game this season. Nebraska tried to ignore the rule and schedule non-conference opponents at the beginning of the season. But the conference swooped in and put an end to it.

Perhaps the Big Ten can grant No. 4 Ohio State an exception? The Buckeyes need some help to get into the College Football Playoff, let alone the Big Ten Championship game.

An Ohio State-Texas A&M game would be the most highly-anticipated game of the year. Both teams have playoff hopes, but need some help.

BYU and Coastal Carolina already paved the way for what it takes to schedule last-minute games – and it’s much simpler than previously believed. The Cougars and Chanticleers then went on and gave us the most entertaining game of the season.

The Buckeyes should try and schedule the Aggies this Saturday. But it may be a dead end given the Big Ten’s stance on non-conference opponents.