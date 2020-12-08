The Spun

Ohio State Should Play No. 5 Texas A&M On Saturday

jimbo fisher walks off the field after a Texas A&M football gameSTARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts after a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Ohio State won’t play Michigan this weekend in what’s turned out to be the most disappointing cancelation of the 2020 season.

The Wolverines announced Tuesday afternoon they’ve experienced an increasing amount of positive tests. Michigan, as a result, had no other choice but to cancel the Ohio State game.

The Buckeyes now have an open Saturday this weekend. Several fans and analysts have an idea of what they should do with it: schedule No. 5 Texas A&M.

The Aggies aren’t playing this weekend, either. No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Texas A&M would not only be one of the most anticipated games of the season. It’d also serve as a playoff of sorts, filtering out the pretender and elevating the contender. These two teams need to make this happen.

This needs to happen, but there’s one major roadblock in the way.

The Big Ten has made it clear no team will be allowed to play a non-conference game this season. Nebraska tried to ignore the rule and schedule non-conference opponents at the beginning of the season. But the conference swooped in and put an end to it.

Perhaps the Big Ten can grant No. 4 Ohio State an exception? The Buckeyes need some help to get into the College Football Playoff, let alone the Big Ten Championship game.

An Ohio State-Texas A&M game would be the most highly-anticipated game of the year. Both teams have playoff hopes, but need some help.

BYU and Coastal Carolina already paved the way for what it takes to schedule last-minute games – and it’s much simpler than previously believed. The Cougars and Chanticleers then went on and gave us the most entertaining game of the season.

The Buckeyes should try and schedule the Aggies this Saturday. But it may be a dead end given the Big Ten’s stance on non-conference opponents.


