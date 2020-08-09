Ohio State Tight End Sends Clear Message To The Big Ten

Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert sent a clear and bold message to the Big Ten on Sunday.

Ruckert is one of many student-athletes worried about college football’s 2020 season. There are legitimate concerns the Big Ten will be the first Power Five conference to outright cancel the season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. But student-athletes are fighting the rumors by voicing their support to play this year.

Ruckert is the latest to make it clear he wants to play this season, via a recent tweet. But that’s not all he had to say in his post.

The Ohio State tight end also made it clear he feels safest with the Buckeyes in Columbus. If the football season is cancelled, many student-athletes will likely return home where they won’t receive frequent COVID-19 testing, as opposed to current testing protocols at Ohio State. Ruckert’s message is clearly directed right at the Big Ten. Check out his message in the tweet below.

No safer place to be. I’m tryna play ▶️ pic.twitter.com/HR0HO0VNy2 — Ruck (@Jeremy_Ruckert1) August 9, 2020

Ruckert clearly feels strongly that Ohio State is the best place to be in the midst of a pandemic.

“No safer place to be,” Ruckert wrote on Twitter. “I’m tryna play.”

There’s an argument to be made cancelling the 2020 season will place student-athletes in riskier situations in regards to the pandemic as most would return home. On the flip side, universities will be liable for whatever outcomes playing football this year brings.

If it were up to Ruckert, he’d stay at Ohio State and play the 2020 season. But that decision may be out of his hands.