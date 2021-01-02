Ohio State Tight End Recruits Are Loving Tonight’s Game

Throughout this short season, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has overwhelmingly targeted star receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Tonight, the tight ends are shining.

Fields has been spectacular so far against Clemson. On the day, he’s 8-for-9 for 145 and two touchdowns. Both scores are to the team’s tight ends.

On their third drive, Fields completed an eight yard pass to Luke Farrell for the team’s second scoring, tying things up at 14. After forcing a Clemson punt, Fields found Jeremy Ruckert for a 17-yard score on the Buckeyes’ next drive, to take a 21-14 lead.

Through the Buckeyes’ six game season, Ruckert, Farrell, and Jake Hausmann combined for 13 catches for 99 yards and three touchdowns, all to Ruckert. Evidently the team’s pair of 2022 tight end commits—four-star Benji Gosnell and three-star Bennett Christian—have been getting chirped about the tight end usage this year. They’re enjoying what they’ve seen so far tonight.

I don’t want to hear BuT tHeY dOnT uSe ThE tIgHt EnD ever again. Go Bucks https://t.co/sFJZTgGXSD — Bennett Christian (@BennettC87) January 2, 2021

Tight end usage certainly hadn’t been a major factor through six games, but the short season makes for strange trends and small sample sizes. They weren’t super prolific last year either though.

Last year, Buckeye tight ends, led by Ruckert and Farrell, caught 25 passes for 294 yards and seven touchdowns, so they were a bit more active.

That doesn’t mean Gosnell and Christian won’t see more passes thrown their way when they get to Columbus. In previous Ohio State seasons we’ve seen more usage from the tight end position.

Ohio State leads Clemson 21-14 in what has been a very fun Sugar Bowl so far, with just under six minutes left in the second quarter. The winner will face Alabama in Miami for the national championship a week from Monday.