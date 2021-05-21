Browns Announce Signing Of Former Ohio State Star

There’s a lot of overlap between Cleveland Browns fans and Ohio State Buckeyes fans. And one newly-minted Browns player will get to experience that overlap up close and in-person.

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns signed Tommy Togiai to a rookie contract. Togiai was the Browns’ No. 132 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft last month.

As a junior in 2020, Togiai recorded 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in seven games for the Buckeyes. For his efforts, he earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors.

Sadly, Togiai could not showcase his skills on college football’s biggest stage. COVID-19 protocols prevented him from participating in Ohio State’s national title game against Alabama.

.@Big_Tom72 makes it official! That's our 5th pick from the 2021 class to sign. 📰 » https://t.co/WUMvTz98zR pic.twitter.com/3XieZIPXcb — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 21, 2021

Tommy Togiai admitted in an April interview with The Spun that missing the game was heartbreaking:

It was crazy to me. I couldn’t believe it, I was like ‘There’s no way.’ I had a tough time dealing with the news at first. I kept testing to see if it was true. I cried my eyes out because I worked so hard for that moment, but I couldn’t play alongside my guys. It was heartbreaking.

But when he got back on the field, he had a solid pro day. That preceded the Browns adding Togiai to their stacked defensive line though.

The Browns are coming off their best season since the franchise returned in 1999.

[Cleveland Browns]