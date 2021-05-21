The Spun

Browns Announce Signing Of Former Ohio State Star

Tommy Togiai celebrates with his Ohio State teammates.STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 31: Tommy Togiai #72 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with Haskell Garrett #92 after a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 31, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

There’s a lot of overlap between Cleveland Browns fans and Ohio State Buckeyes fans. And one newly-minted Browns player will get to experience that overlap up close and in-person.

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns signed Tommy Togiai to a rookie contract. Togiai was the Browns’ No. 132 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft last month.

As a junior in 2020, Togiai recorded 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in seven games for the Buckeyes. For his efforts, he earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors.

Sadly, Togiai could not showcase his skills on college football’s biggest stage. COVID-19 protocols prevented him from participating in Ohio State’s national title game against Alabama.

Tommy Togiai admitted in an April interview with The Spun that missing the game was heartbreaking:

It was crazy to me. I couldn’t believe it, I was like ‘There’s no way.’ I had a tough time dealing with the news at first. I kept testing to see if it was true. I cried my eyes out because I worked so hard for that moment, but I couldn’t play alongside my guys. It was heartbreaking. 

But when he got back on the field, he had a solid pro day. That preceded the Browns adding Togiai to their stacked defensive line though.

The Browns are coming off their best season since the franchise returned in 1999.

