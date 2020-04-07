The Spun

Ohio State Transfer Luther Muhammad Is Down To 8 Schools

Ohio State guard Luther Muhammad celebrates a big play during a game.COLUMBUS, OHIO - FEBRUARY 23: Luther Muhammad #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a play in the game against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at Value City Arena on February 23, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Ohio State basketball team received news that one of its players was entering the transfer portal.

Just a few days ago, Buckeyes guard Luther Muhammad announced his plans to transfer away from the team. A four-star prospect in the class of 2018, Muhammad appeared in 64 games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons. He averaged 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game over those seasons.

In 2019-20, Muhammad improved his overall shooting percentage from 37.3 to 43.8. Unfortunately, his three-point shooting dropped from 37.5-percent to 34.1. He knocked down 85-percent of his free throws.

On Tuesday night, he released a list of eight programs he’s considering during his transfer recruitment. He spoke with college basketball insider Jeff Goodman about the potential landing spots.

Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Seton Hall, Arizona State, UCLA, West Virginia and New Mexico all made the cut.

It’s a stacked list that features a few of the best college basketball programs in the country.

Muhammad will need to receive a waiver from the NCAA if he wants to play immediately at his new program.

The 6-foot-3 guard has two seasons of eligibility remaining, beginning in 2021-22.

Ohio State lost freshman guard D.J. Carton earlier this offseason as well, leaving the Buckeyes looking for depth.

