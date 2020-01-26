Lou Holtz’s grandson, Trey, has spent the past three years as a graduate assistant for the Ohio State Buckeyes. After proving his worth, Trey has been hired by Louisiana Tech where he’ll join his father, Skip.

Skip is currently the head coach of Louisiana Tech football. Trey will now serve as the inside receivers coach for Skip and the Bulldogs.

Bleed Tech Blue broke the news on Saturday evening, via Twitter.

Trey served as the Buckeyes’ assistant running backs coach in 2017. He then transitioned to the Ohio State tight ends assistant coach in 2018 and held the same position the following season.

He’ll now have a shot at coaching receivers for the Bulldogs.

The Holtz family is full of college football coaching.

Lou won 249 games in his legendary 33-year head coaching career which included stops at Notre Dame, South Carolina, Minnesota, Arkansas, NC State and William & Mary.

Lou’s regarded as one of the greatest coaches in college football history.

Skip has served as Louisiana Tech’s head coach since 2012. He’s taken the Bulldogs to six straight bowl games, winning all six contests.

Louisiana Tech’s latest bowl victory came against Miami in the 2019 Independence Bowl.

Working with family has practically become a tradition for the Holtz family. Lou hired Skip as South Carolina’s offensive coordinator in 1998.

Now, Skip has hired Trey as Louisiana Tech’s inside receivers coach.

