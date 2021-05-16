Analyst Predicts If Ohio State Will Lose Regular Season Game

The Ohio State Buckeyes football team dominated most of the Big Ten in 2020 on their way to a fourth consecutive conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. For the last few seasons, Ryan Day’s program has looked in a league of their own atop their regional foes.

Although Ohio State will enter the 2021 campaign after the departure of Justin Fields, the Buckeyes look poised for another strong season. However, it’s unclear if the program can replicate the high standard of success from its last few seasons.

For 247Sports analyst Sam Marsdale, Ohio State will be just fine this fall. In fact, he’s projecting that the Buckeyes will go undefeated in 2021.

Here’s more about the Buckeyes chances at going undefeated from Marsdale’s predictions:

This is far from a given. In both 2017 and 2018, the Buckeyes suffered blowout losses on the road to the likes of Iowa and Purdue. But in 2019 and 2020, they’ve displayed that they’re on a different level from their conference counterparts. How dominant has Ohio State been in the Big Ten East? Since the East/West set-up began in 2014, Ohio State is 38-2 against teams in the East. The two losses in that stretch were to Michigan State in 2015 and Penn State in 2016. Since that PSU loss, OSU has won 25 straight games against Eastern Division opponents.

Ohio State won’t have to circle too many danger match-ups this fall, but will have to be more wary than it was in 2020. The Buckeyes will take on Oregon at home and Indiana on the road, both of which could spell trouble.

Here’s another look at Ohio State’s full 2021 schedule:

September 4 – at Minnesota

September 11 – Oregon

September 18 – Tulsa

September 25 – Akron

October 2 – at Rutgers

October 9 – Maryland

October 23 – at Indiana

October 30 – Penn State

November 6 – at Nebraska

November 13 – Purdue

November 20 – Michigan State

November 27 – at Michigan

We’ll see later this year if the Buckeyes can pull off another undefeated regular season.