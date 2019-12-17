Photos: Ohio State Unveils Its College Football Playoff Uniform

Ohio State is the No. 2 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are heading to Fiesta Bowl, for a titan showdown with fellow undefeated No. 3 Clemson.

Ohio State has a rough recent history against Clemson in bowl games. The Buckeyes are 0-3 all-time against the Tigers, all in bowls, and two came in the 2014 Orange Bowl and 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

The first of those was a close game, and a sign of things to come for the Tigers, who won 40-35. The second was an absolute drubbing, 31-0. After beating the Buckeyes in the semifinal, the Tigers captured their first national championship under Dabo Swinney, with a win over Alabama.

This game already meant plenty for Ohio State, but throwing in Clemson as the semifinal opponent ups the ante even more.

Today, Ohio State unveiled its uniform choice for the Fiesta Bowl. The Buckeyes are going with their scarlet tops, with gray pants and helmets.

It is a classic, sharp look that fans should be behind for this game.

Ohio State and Clemson have the primetime matchup in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The Fiesta Bowl will be played at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The game comes after the No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma showdown in the Peach Bowl. The winners of those two games will play in the national championship on Jan. 13, 2020 in New Orleans.

