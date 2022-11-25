Ohio State Unveils Hype Video For The Game Featuring Buckeye Legends

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 28: Quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after rushing for a third quarter touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With "The Game" set for this weekend, Ohio State has released a hype video for its upcoming showdown with Michigan.

Ohio State's hype video features a plethora of program legends, like J.T. Barrett, Ezekiel Elliott, Justin Fields and Jim Tressel.

The Buckeyes' hype video also includes some inspiration messages from former players.

"There’s nothing that compares to what this game is and what it takes to come out on top," one player said.

"Legends are born in this game," another player said. "This could be your moment."

Here's the official hype video from Ohio State:

Michigan leads the all-time series 59-51-6, but Ohio State has been the more consistent team over the past decade.

Last year, the Wolverines ran all over the Buckeyes to secure their spot in the Big Ten title game. Hassan Haskins had over 160 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

The Wolverines would love to follow that blueprint for this year's meeting. However, star running back Blake Corum is currently dealing with a knee injury.

With that said, Michigan will need quarterback J.J. McCarthy to have the game of his life. After all, Ohio State is expecting another strong performance from their dynamic signal-caller, C.J. Stroud.

Ohio State and Michigan will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.