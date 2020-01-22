Ohio State Updates Justin Fields’ Offseason Health Status

Ohio State QB Justin Fields heads into the 2020 season as one of the early candidates to win the Heisman Trophy. But after a knee injury limited his effectiveness in the final stretch of 2019, there has been some concern about his health status heading into his pivotal junior year.

Fortunately, latest updates on the Buckeyes QB bode very well for him heading into next season at full strength.

Colin Hass-Hill of Eleven Warriors reported today that strength & conditioning coach Mickey Marotti declared Fields is “working out with zero restrictions” this month.

Mickey Marotti says Justin Fields is working out with zero restrictions right now. — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) January 22, 2020

Marotti further asserted that Fields has approached the game differently since Ohio State’s heartbreaking Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson.

He reportedly said that Fields has been “completely different” from one year ago.

Mick Marotti said Justin Fields is “completely different” than he was a year ago because of the loss to Clemson. — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) January 22, 2020

Fields finished the year with one of the most efficient seasons a Buckeyes QB has ever had. He led Ohio State to a 12-0 regular season record, a Big Ten title, and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

He reportedly sustained a knee injury in their November win over Penn State. But the team’s dominance against Michigan and Wisconsin largely hid that hindrance until the Fiesta Bowl.

Fields finished his first year at Ohio State with 3,273 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Though two of those interceptions came in the loss to Clemson.

Along with Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, Fields should definitely be one of the early favorites for the Heisman. But even if he beats Clemson’s best for the Heisman, he still needs to get over the hump against them in the College Football Playoff.