Ryan Day Reacts To Ohio State vs. Maryland Getting Canceled

Yet another college football game is being canceled this weekend. Ohio State’s game vs. Maryland is off, due to an outbreak within the Terrapins program.

Maryland is shutting down all team activities after the news. Eight members of the team have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, coming off of the team’s win over Penn State. As a result, this weekend’s game is canceled, and per Big Ten scheduling, will not be made up.

That’s not great news for Ohio State. While Maryland wasn’t counted on as one of the Buckeyes’ signature wins this season, because the Big Ten isn’t allowing teams to make up games or schedule replacement games, this takes away a data point from a Buckeyes squad fighting for a College Football Playoff spot. If Ohio State runs the table, they’ll have a very good shot of making it, but it is no guarantee, of course.

“Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and they way they have handled themselves,” Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said in response to the news. “We wish Maryland, their student-athletes and programs well as they battle through this issue.

Ohio State-Maryland adds to a growing list of cancellations and postponements this weekend. The SEC has been hit particularly hard, with Alabama-LSU, Texas A&M-Tennessee, Georgia-Missouri, and Auburn-Mississippi State all off this week due to COVID-19 complications.

This makes Ohio State’s next game, as currently scheduled, a huge one. No. 10 Indiana, the surprise team in the Big Ten this year, travels to Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 21.

2-1 Maryland hopes to get back in action that same day, against Michigan State. We’ll have more as it comes out as we approach Saturday’s slate of games.

