The Ohio State Buckeyes received unfortunate news this Wednesday regarding junior wide receiver Jameson Williams. His time with the program may be coming to an end very soon.

Buckeye Scoop reported earlier today that Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The Spun has confirmed that Williams is in the portal. The former four-star recruit should have plenty of suitors now that he’s on the market.

In 2019, Williams had six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Those aren’t shabby numbers for a true freshman. He was then named a starter for the 2020, hauling in nine passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

When asked about his role with the Buckeyes, Williams never made it seem like he was frustrated with his lack of targets. In fact, he told reporters in the spring that he doesn’t feel like the odd man out.

“No, I really don’t feel left out,” Williams said, via Buckeye Scoop. “Me personally, I really don’t look forward to other people crediting me because I know it’s gonna come.”

Losing a veteran player like Williams has to sting for Ryan Day’s squad, but they certainly have enough talent to overcome this loss.

Ohio State should have one of the best receiving duos in the country next season in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Behind them on the depth chart are Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Although they’re both inexperienced, they have the potential to become superstars for the Buckeyes.

As for Williams, he has three years of eligibility remaining and will be allowed to play this fall.