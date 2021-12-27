Ohio State Star Garrett Wilson Announces NFL Draft Decision

With bowl season in full force, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson went on social media this Monday to provide an update on his future with the Buckeyes. It turns out the star wideout is officially declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wilson announced his NFL Draft decision in a heartfelt letter that he shared on Twitter.

“I want to start this off by thanking you all from the bottom of my heart,” Wilson wrote. “These last three years have been unforgettable and becoming a Buckeye has been the single greatest decision of my life. I would like to thank my teammates, trainers and our entire coaching staff – Coach Hartline, Coach Day, Coach Mick and Coach Nico, thank you. I wouldn’t be in this situation without each and every one of you.

“To my family, thank you for your unconditional love, guidance and support. This journey has been a lifetime in the making and after careful consideration, today, I am excited to start the next chapter by declaring for the NFL Draft.”

Coming into this season, Wilson was considered one of the most exciting playmakers in college football. He boosted his draft stock by finishing the regular season with 1,058 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

It’s been a special 3 years… To Buckeye Nation with love. ✌🏾 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/FRKHTwNEwj — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 27, 2021

Most draft analysts believe Wilson will be a top-15 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wilson will not suit up for Ohio State in the Rose Bowl on Saturday. That means the final game of his career will be a 119-yard performance against Michigan.