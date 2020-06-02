Columbus has been home to daily protests following the tragic death of George Floyd. As a result, the city of Columbus has enforced a city-wide curfew. One Ohio State receiver was arrested Monday night for disobeying curfew orders.

Sixth-year senior C.J. Saunders was arrested Monday night, per Ohio State blog Eleven Warriors. Saunders was detained around 10:45 p.m. by a police officer enforcing the curfew order, per the report. The Ohio State receiver was booked into Franklin County Jail, but has since been released after posting bond. The Buckeyes have yet to address the situation.

Saunders is one of the more influential players on the Ohio State football team. He started his career as a walk-on player before earning a scholarship in 2018. He was named a team captain last season.

Saunders has been heavily involved in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement over the past week or so. The Ohio State receiver participated in the Buckeyes’ recent video, calling for change and justice in the midst of Floyd’s tragic death.

On the football side of things, Saunders is awaiting word from the NCAA regarding a potential sixth-year of eligibility. If it’s granted, he’ll once again be one of Ohio State’s most influential leaders this upcoming season.

Saunders is the second Ohio State player to get in trouble with the law during a protest in the past week.

Buckeyes’ basketball player and Columbus native Seth Towns was also detained during a peaceful protest.