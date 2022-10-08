Ohio State Will Be Without 2 Key Offensive Pieces Today

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field before their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be missing two key playmakers this Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams have been ruled out.

Smith-Njigba has been out for a while due to a hamstring injury. He last played on Sept. 17 against Toledo.

Ohio State didn't provide a reason for Williams' absence. Nonetheless, that's a huge blow to the Buckeyes' ground game.

Williams has 497 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 64 carries. His absence will put a lot of pressure on TreVeyon Henderson, who has been great in his own right.

Henderson has 318 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season.

Ohio State will also need Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. to make some impact plays this Saturday. They've been excellent this season, combining for 917 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Buckeyes will try to improve to 6-0 this afternoon.

Ohio State and Michigan State will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on ABC.