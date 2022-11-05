Ohio State Will Be Without Several Star Players vs. Northwestern

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball during a 48-45 Ohio State Buckeyes win at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ohio State will be shorthanded on offense for this Saturday's game against Northwestern.

It was announced on Saturday morning that Ohio State's leading rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, will not suit up for Week 10. He's officially unavailable for this weekend.

Henderson has 552 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 96 carries for the Buckeyes. With him out this Saturday, the bulk of the carries will go to Miyan Williams. '

The Buckeyes will also be without wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The talented wide receiver has missed most of this season due to a nagging hamstring injury.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have been outstanding during Smith-Njigba's absence.

The third impact player that'll miss this Saturday's game is cornerback Cameron Brown. This will be the fifth game he sits out this season.

Even without Brown, Henderson and Smith-Njigba at its disposal, Ohio State is heavily favored over Northwestern.

Kickoff for this game is at 12 p.m. ET on ABC.