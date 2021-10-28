Ohio State Will Have Big-Time Recruit In Attendance Saturday

Ryan Day and the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes won’t be trying to impress just the College Football Playoff committee on Saturday night.

The fifth-ranked Buckeyes will be hosting a number of high-profile recruits for Saturday’s Penn State game in Columbus.

Most notably, five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis – the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class, per 247Sports – will be in attendance.

Davis is a 6-foot, 185-pound quarterback out of South Carolina. As a freshman, he was a multi-game starter for his high-school varsity team. The five star has already received a number of impressive offers including Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

Saturday night’s Penn State-Ohio State game is exactly the type of environment Ryan Day wants recruits to attend.

He believes it could prove to be one of his best recruiting pitches – as long as the Buckeyes can come away with a win, of course.

“It’s a big deal. They get to see the best environment in college football Saturday night,” Day said regarding recruits attending the game. “I tell our guys all the time, ‘You come to Ohio State for games like this.'”

