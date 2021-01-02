Most coaches try to avoid giving a talented opponent clear bulletin board material. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went in the entire opposite direction ahead of his team’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State.

In the final coaches poll of the season, Swinney ranked the Big Ten Champion, 6-0 Buckeyes No. 11 in the country. He defended the decision over and over in the last week, saying rather arbitrarily that he wouldn’t rank a team that hadn’t played at least nine games in the top 10.

Whether or not Swinney had a greater point, Ohio State clearly used it as extra motivation. Assuming this current score holds, with the Buckeyes up 49-21, you’re going to see Dabo take this one on the chin. To add insult to injury, Ohio State even got its own new meme from this game.

Running back Trey Sermon’s reaction to his long overturned touchdown run has been going very viral, and for good reason. It’s an incredible, clear smirk. Former Buckeye star Terry McLaurin used it perfectly in response to Dabo Swinney’s controversial ranking.

Dabo Swinney has never cared about rustling feathers before, but this looks worse and worse with every Buckeye touchdown. His Clemson tenure has basically been untouchable, but this would be a very rough loss for a number of reasons.

Sermon, who went for over 300 yards in the Big Ten title game, is having another incredible outing, with 163 yards and a score. Justin Fields is having a historic game, with 385 yards and six touchdowns, and only four incompletions, after taking a giant shot to the ribs earlier in the game.

Barring a huge, incredible Clemson comeback, we’re looking at an Alabama-Ohio State title game on Jan. 11, a rematch of OSU’s huge semifinal win over the Crimson Tide in the 2014-15 College Football Playoff.

