Ohio State WR Chris Olave Is Feeling Motivated

If the rest of the Ohio State team enters this offseason with the same attitude as wide receiver Chris Olave, the Buckeyes will have a huge 2020 season.

As a sophomore, Olave had a monster 2019 campaign. He led the team with 849 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns while finishing second on the roster with 49 receptions. In the College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson, Olave found the end zone to put OSU ahead 23-21 in the fourth quarter.

Despite all those accomplishments, Olave was ranked as the No. 10 returning wide receiver in college football by Pro Football Focus. That puts him behind Big Ten counterparts like Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman and Purdue’s Rondale Moore, as well as LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, the top-ranked wideout, and Alabama’s duo of Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith.

In Olave’s mind, that’s not where he wants to be, and he expressed that motivation to improve on Twitter yesterday.

“Not good enough. Back to work,” Olave tweeted.

Not good enough. Back to work. https://t.co/8lKhC0oS0M — Chris Olave (@chrisolave_) January 15, 2020

Along with Garrett Wilson, Olave will be part of a potent 1-2 punch at wide receiver next season for the Buckeyes. Five-star freshman Julian Fleming arrives with plenty of hype, and they’ll all have star quarterback Justin Fields throwing to them.

Without question, Ohio State should be right back in the national title mix in 2020.