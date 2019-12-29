Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson: Next Year Everybody’s In Trouble

The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to be watching the national championship game from home after losing last night’s Fiesta Bowl to Clemson in heartbreaking fashion. But Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson has a message for everyone counting out Ohio State in the future.

Taking to Twitter following last night’s loss, Wilson lamented the season ending in the way it did. Yet he made it clear that the focus now is on preparing for next year.

Wilson stated that “everybody’s in trouble” next year and that the Buckeyes will be back soon.

With that said. Next year everybody’s in trouble.. we’ll be back.

Was a pleasure getting to play, learn from, and build relationships with my brothers on this team. Sorry it ended that way. — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 29, 2019

Ohio State blew a 16-point lead and gave up a lead-changing touchdown with 1:49 remaining in the game. Quarterback Justin Fields managed to lead the Buckeyes deep into Clemson territory, but an interception in the endzone sealed the win for the Tigers.

The loss capped off a historic season for Ohio State that included an undefeated regular season, a blowout win over Michigan, a Big Ten title, and two Heisman Trophy runner-up seasons from Fields and defensive end Chase Young.

While Young and star running back JK Dobbins are in all likelihood off to the NFL, Fields will be back in 2020.

It certainly looks like Wilson’s pledge could come true in 2020.