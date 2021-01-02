Ohio State WR Had A Blunt Postgame Message For Dabo Swinney

On Friday night, Ohio State handed Clemson a whooping the Tigers haven’t felt in nearly a decade.

The Buckeyes fell behind early, with the Tigers taking a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. After that, thought it was all Buckeyes as Ohio State cruised to a 49-21 win over Clemson.

All of the talk leading up to the game was where Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had Ohio State ranked in his Coaches’ Poll. Swinney placed the Buckeyes at No. 11 – a full eight spots below their playoff ranking.

Of course, Ohio State players and fans had to have some fun with that after blowing out the Tigers in the playoff semifinal game. Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a suggestion for where the Tigers should be ranked after the loss.

“So do that mean they like No. 18 or sumn? Or is that not how this thing work?” he said on Twitter.

Following the game, Swinney made it clear he doesn’t regret the ranking.

“No I don’t regret any of that and the polls have nothing to do with motivation,” Swinney told reporters. “Both teams were highly motivated to play. Listen, they’re a great team. As I said, that had nothing to do with Ohio State. The only thing I regret is that I obviously didn’t do a good enough job getting my team ready.”

Alabama and Ohio State will now play for the national title as Clemson – and Dabo Swinney – watch from home.