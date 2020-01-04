Ohio State WR K.J. Hill Releases Heartfelt Message For Buckeye Nation

Ohio State will lose a number of critical players from this year’s team, including wide receiver K.J. Hill.

A consistent performer over the last three seasons, Hill led the team in receptions (57) as a fifth-year senior in 2019. He was also second on the roster in receiving yards (636) and touchdowns (10).

Ohio State will welcome back a number of talented wide receivers next season, led by Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. However, the Buckeyes will miss Hill’s leadership, experience and production.

Today, Hill tweeted a heartfelt thank-you to OSU and Buckeye fans everywhere.

“Columbus will always be a special place to me–I’m forever a Buckeye!” Hill wrote.

Hill’s next step is preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft. Ohio State has had a multitude of wide receivers selected in recent years, some of whom are starring in the league.

Hill should get to hear his name called during the draft in April.