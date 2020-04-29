Ohio State’s WRs Had A Special Guest Speaker Today

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline took advantage of the virtual setting for his positional meeting today by inviting for Buckeye standout Terry McLaurin to speak to the group.

After completing his Ohio State career, McLaurin was a third-round pick of the Washington Redskins last year. He exploded onto the NFL scene as a rookie, catching 58 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. For his performance, McLaurin was rewarded with a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Several of OSU’s current wide receivers played with McLaurin, so this morning’s meeting was a reunion of sorts. For the underclassmen who didn’t overlap with him in Columbus, they got to meet someone who is already at the level they want to be at.

“I really want to thank @TheTerry_25 for taking the time to talk to #Zone6 this morning,” Hartline wrote. “Talk about a guy that maximizes his opportunities and works hard to #BeGreat at the “the things that take no talent.”

McLaurin was a major weapon for the Buckeyes as a senior in 2018, averaging 20 yards per reception and catching 11 touchdowns. However, he was part of a deep receiving corps and wasn’t particularly heralded coming out of college.

Last season, he showed that none of that matters if you have what it takes to succeed at the next level. If you were redrafting the 2019 draft, McLaurin might be the first pass catcher off the board.

That’s a goal all Buckeye wideouts would want to strive for.