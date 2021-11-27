Look: Ohio State WR, Michigan DB Had To Be Separated

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is alive and well this Saturday.

Toward the end of the first half, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Michigan cornerback Vincent Gray exchanged some words near the Ohio State sideline.

After the two playmakers yelled at each other, the officiating crew stepped in so they can get the focus back on the game.

It’s tough to definitively say what bothered Wilson, but Michigan’s cornerbacks have been very aggressive this afternoon. Perhaps he was upset that they’ve been playing well past the whistle.

Here’s the altercation between Gray and Wilson:

The rivalry is alive and well 😤 pic.twitter.com/BmsnEyvenk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

It’s been a fun battle between Gray and Wilson this afternoon.

Gray has done a solid job of slowing down Wilson at times, but it’s nearly impossible to shut down Wilson for an entire game. In the second quarter, the Ohio State star had an exceptional touchdown grab over Gray.

As of now, Wilson has three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. That’s a great stat line when you take the weather conditions into consideration.

Now that things are getting chippy between Michigan and Ohio State, the referees will have to make sure they keep both sides in check.

The second half of the Michigan-Ohio State game will resume on FOX.