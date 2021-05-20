Ohio State’s Alonzo Gaffney Makes Transfer Decision

As a college basketball prospect in 2019, Alonzo Gaffney was one of the top forwards in the country and chose Ohio State as his school. But after spending a year in junior college, Gaffney has made a transfer decision.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Gaffney is transferring to Arizona State. The move comes after he spent the 2020-21 season at Northwest Florida in the junior college ranks.

As a freshman for the Buckeyes during the 2019-20 season, Gaffney appeared in 17 games, getting 115 total minutes and scoring 30 points. He left Ohio State in late-March of last year and there was some speculation that he’d pursue a pro career instead.

But Gaffney eventually settled on going to junior college and signed on with the Raiders. In 21 games, he averaged 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for them.

Coming out of Brewster Academy in 2019, Gaffney was the No. 50 overall prospect in the country, per 247Sports. He was the No. 12 small forward in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Ohio.

Gaffney even projected as a potential NBA draft pick if he lived up to his potential.

But now he’s getting another shot in the Power Five, and for a coach in Bobby Hurley who’s done a good job in turning the program around.

Will Alonzo Gaffney enjoy a successful first season with the Sun Devils?