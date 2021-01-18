Ohio State’s Baron Browning Announces NFL Draft Decision

Ohio State star linebacker Baron Browning has made a decision on whether or not he’ll enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Browning became one of the Buckeyes’ breakout defensive players this season. In just seven games this season, Browning totaled 29 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Ohio State linebacker had one of the Buckeyes’ few highlight plays against Alabama in the national championship. Browning strip-sacked Heisman finalist Mac Jones, helping flip the game’s momentum for a brief moment.

Buckeye Nation would love to see Browning return for another year, but it won’t be happening. The star linebacker announced his intentions to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Monday.

“I would also like to thank my family and the rest of my support system back home,” Browning said in his announcement. “I couldn’t ask for a better one, always sticking by my side through the highs and lows. For that, I am forever grateful. I’d like to announce that I’m declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Check out Browning’s full statement below.

Ohio State is losing several key players from this year’s team, but Ryan Day has a plan. The Buckeyes are bringing in a top-five recruiting class this year, headlined by five-star edge-rusher Jack Sawyer.

The biggest question for Ohio State is who will start at quarterback this next season? Justin Fields is off to the NFL. It appears CJ Stroud and incoming freshman Kyle McCord will battle it out to earn the gig for the 2021 season.

As for Baron Browning, his departure leaves a major void in the Buckeyes’ linebacker department.