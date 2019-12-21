Ohio State’s Duane Washington Reportedly “Available” For Kentucky Game

There could be a potential Final Four preview on tap this afternoon, as the Kentucky Wildcats will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CBS Sports Classic. Both programs are ranked inside the top 10 at the moment.

Ohio State is having a resurgent year under head coach Chris Holtmann. The Buckeyes own a 10-1 record in large part because of their depth.

Last Sunday, Ohio State fell short to Minnesota on the road. Sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr. has missed the past two games due to a rib injury.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, it sounds like Washington is ready to rejoin his team.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Ohio State expects to have Washington available for today’s Kentucky game.

For the record, the Buckeyes haven’t lost a game this season when Washington is active.

Ohio State's Duane Washington Jr. (ribs) will be available for today's game against Kentucky, per a school spokesman. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 21, 2019

Washington is second in scoring for Ohio State with 11.4 points per game.

The Buckeyes should benefit greatly from having Washington back in the mix, especially against a Wildcats team that has one of the best defensive guards in the country in Ashton Hagans.

Tipoff for the Ohio State-Kentucky game is at 5:15 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena. It’ll be broadcast on CBS.