Ohio State’s Flight To New Orleans Has Been Delayed

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Buckeyes are heading to New Orleans Thursday afternoon, a day before Ohio State takes on Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

Ryan Day’s squad made its way to the airport on Thursday before finding out the flight had been delayed, though. Why? The New Orleans-area is experiencing major thunderstorms.

Ohio State’s flight was scheduled to depart at 1:30 p.m. ET and lands in New Orleans at 2:45 p.m. CT. But the flight was delayed 90 minutes due to weather-related circumstances – and it looks like more delays could be coming.

To make matters worse, Clemson is already in New Orleans as the Tigers took an earlier flight on Thursday. It looks like it could be a long day for the Buckeyes, just 24 hours ahead of their playoff game.

Luckily, Ohio State doesn’t have to worry about waking up early. The Buckeyes don’t take on the Tigers until 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day.

OSU is aiming for revenge in just over 24 hours. The Buckeyes fell at the hands of the Tigers in last season’s postseason after Justin Fields threw an interception late in the fourth quarter, handing Clemson the win in the process. It was one of the best playoff games in the playoff era.

Friday night’s matchup should be another classic. Fields would love nothing more than to end Clemson’s season after what happened the last time OSU and Clemson faced off.

First thing’s first, though – Ohio State is awaiting its flight to New Orleans. Let’s hope the delays don’t continue on into the afternoon.


