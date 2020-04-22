Ohio State’s Jaelen Gill Releases Statement On Transfer Portal Decision

Ohio State wide receiver Jaelen Gill offered the Buckeyes quite a surprise when he made the decision to enter the transfer portal.

Hours after it was reported that he’s entering the transfer portal, Gill has taken to social media to explain the move. The former four-star prospect explained that while it has always been his dream to play for Ohio State, he wants to “explore other options as a student and athlete.”

“Growing up as a Buckeye fan, my childhood dream was to play for The Ohio State University and I’m thankful and blessed that I was able to fulfill that dream,” Gill wrote. “I love the University, coaches, team, athletic staff/trainers, tradition and fan base. It was after careful consideration with my family that I decided that I’d like to explore other options as a student and athlete going forward and entered the transfer portal. I’d like to thank the coaches, staff and University for every opportunity given to me. I am forever grateful.”

Gill made one reception as a freshman in 2018. He saw action in four games this past season, finishing the year with six catches for 51 yards and a dazzling touchdown against Rutgers.

Unfortunately for Gill, Ohio State is absolutely saturated with offensive talent right now.

The freshman class alone might have pushed Gill lower and lower on the depth chart.

But with the talent he has, Gill won’t have to look too hard to find a program where he can get playing time.

Do you agree with Jaelen Gill’s decision to transfer?