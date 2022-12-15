Ohio State's Latest 5-Star Recruit Could Be 'Best Yet'

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 19: Ohio State Buckeyes take the field prior to the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Ohio Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

Ohio State landed a commitment from Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday. He's the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class.

Smith had interest in Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. However, he couldn't resist playing for Ohio State.

“What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I could see it,” Smith said, via On3. “It was obvious from the start with the players, with the coaches, and how they ran practice. I knew that there was no place like it and it was special, and it was a great opportunity I couldn’t miss out on.”

Even though it'll be a while until Smith suits up for the Buckeyes, expectations for him are already sky-high.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports believes Smith could become the best wide receiver for Ohio State.

From 247Sports:

"So, what is Ohio State getting in Smith? How about a potential generational talent that one Columbus-based source believes has a chance to be “best yet” for the Buckeyes."

Ivins added that Smith could be as good or better than Paris Campbell, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Smith has a bright future in Columbus, there's no doubt about it. Whether or not he'll live up to the hype is another story.