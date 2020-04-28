Ohio State’s Malik Harrison Announces Ravens Jersey Number

Over the weekend, the NFL completed its first ever virtual draft – which resulted in a record number of viewers tuning in.

The big winners of the draft appeared to be the Baltimore Ravens, who received top marks from analysts around the league. Baltimore selected former LSU linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round before landing former Ohio State star running back J.K. Dobbins in the second.

Not long after selecting one former Ohio State player, the Ravens added another. Former standout linebacker Malik Harrison landed with the Ravens as the No. 98 overall pick in the draft.

A few days after being drafted by his new team, Harrison knows what jersey number he’ll wear in Baltimore. Harrison announced he’ll don the No. 40 jersey for the Ravens this season.

Check it out.

40 👀😈 — Malik Harrison 💂🏾‍♂️ (@Leek_39) April 28, 2020

Harrison wore No. 39 for the Buckeyes where he terrorized the rest of the Big Ten for years.

Now he’s a member of the team that won the most regular season games in 2019.

Baltimore is primed for another huge season and the Ravens will look to finally find some playoff success after losing their first playoff game each of the last two years.

Harrison could help play a major role in that success.