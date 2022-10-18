Ohio State's Marching Band Will Make History On Saturday

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 06: The Ohio State Buckeyes marching band perform before the game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on September 6, 2008 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Ohio State University Marching Band has a special plan in place for this Saturday.

On Monday, Ohio State officially announced that its marching band will have a joint halftime show with Iowa for Week 8.

The marching bands for Iowa and Ohio State will have a joint rehearsal on Friday.

"That’s right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history, we’re performing a full, joint halftime show with another marching band,” the official Twitter account of the Buckeyes' marching band said. “Come check out our joint rehearsal on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Can’t wait to see our friends this weekend."

As for the actual game, Ohio State is heavily favored to defeat Iowa.

The Buckeyes have averaged a whopping 48.8 points per game this season. C.J. Stroud, Miyan Williams, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. have anchored that unit.

Kickoff for Saturday's game between Iowa and Ohio State is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX.